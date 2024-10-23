Pathward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $33.2 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.35 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $171.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166.8 million, or $6.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $754.7 million.

Pathward shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $72.68, a rise of 67% in the last 12 months.

