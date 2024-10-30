Parsons: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $72 million.…

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion.

