Paccar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $972.1 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $8.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.7 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.57 billion.

