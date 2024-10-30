Otis Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $540…

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $540 million.

On a per-share basis, the Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

