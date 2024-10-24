OSI: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $17.9…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $17.9 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $344 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.7 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

