Oshkosh: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $180.3 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.63 billion.

