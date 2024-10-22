Orrstown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its third quarter.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $95.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $64.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

