Orion Marine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2024, 5:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $226.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

