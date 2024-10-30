Orion Marine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $226.7 million in the period.

