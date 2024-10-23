Origin Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.6 million.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

The bank, based in Ruston, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.8 million, also missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.