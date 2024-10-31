Organon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $359 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion.

