O’Reilly Automotive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $665.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $11.41.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.53 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $40.60 to $41.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.6 billion to $16.8 billion.

