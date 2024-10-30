Option Care: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $53.9…

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $53.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $4.95 billion.

