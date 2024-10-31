Open Text: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $84.4 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

