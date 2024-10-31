Onto Innovation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $53.1 million.…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $53.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $252.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.33 to $1.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $253 million to $267 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

