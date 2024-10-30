OneSpaWorld: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.6…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $21.6 million.

The Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $241.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $215 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $888 million to $893 million.

