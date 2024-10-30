OneMain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $157 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $157 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $981 million, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $970.6 million.

