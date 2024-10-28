ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $401.7 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $401.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.