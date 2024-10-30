Omnicell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.6…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.6 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $282.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

