Omega Flex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

