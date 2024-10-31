Live Radio
Olympic Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 4:55 PM

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported net income of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $470 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZEUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZEUS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

