Olin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its third quarter.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

