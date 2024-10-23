Old Dominion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $308.6 million.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.43 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

