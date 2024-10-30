Oil States International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $174.3 million in the period.

