Ohio Valley Banc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Monday reported net income of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVBC

