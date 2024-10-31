OFS Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.