O-I Glass: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $80 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 80 cents per share.

