NVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $429.3 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $130.50 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $132.08 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

