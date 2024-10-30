NovoCure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.6…

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its third quarter.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $155.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.1 million.

