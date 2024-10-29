Novartis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.19 billion. On…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.62 billion.

