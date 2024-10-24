Nov Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $130 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $130 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

