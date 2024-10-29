Northwest Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $33.6 million.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $33.6 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $199.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $139.1 million.

