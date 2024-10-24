Northrop Grumman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of…

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.07 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.23 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $25.65 to $26.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $41 billion to $41.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.