Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Northrim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Northrim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2024, 7:22 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.8 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Anchorage, Alaska, said it had earnings of $1.57 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $51 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRIM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up