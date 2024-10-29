Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its…

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $74 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.1 million.

