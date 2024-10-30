North American Construction: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.