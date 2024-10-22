Norfolk Southern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 billion. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.