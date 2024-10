Nonfarm Payroll report Period: September Nonfarm payroll jobs: +254,000 Unemployment rate: 4.1% (-0.1%) Avg hourly earnings: YoY: +4.0% Source: U.S.…

Nonfarm Payroll report

Period: September

Nonfarm payroll jobs: +254,000

Unemployment rate: 4.1% (-0.1%)

Avg hourly earnings: YoY: +4.0%

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

