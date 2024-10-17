Nokia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $185.7 million.…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $185.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $4.75 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

