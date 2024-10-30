NN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $124.7 million.

NN expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNBR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.