NiSource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported net income of $85.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.74 per share.

