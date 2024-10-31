Nikola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $199.8 million in its third…

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $3.89. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.75 per share.

The pioneer in zero-emission trucks posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

