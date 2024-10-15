Nicolet Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $32.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $135 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $91.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NIC

