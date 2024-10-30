Nextracker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $115.4…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $115.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $635.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.6 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.



