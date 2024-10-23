Newmont: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $922 million. On a per-share…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $922 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period.

