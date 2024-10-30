New York Mortgage Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $42.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $108.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.2 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

