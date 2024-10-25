New York Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Friday reported a loss of…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Friday reported a loss of $280 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hicksville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $623 million, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.7 million.

