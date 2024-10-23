New Oriental: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $245.4…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported profit of $245.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.60 per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $851.4 million to $871.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.