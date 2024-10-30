New Mountain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $23.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.7 million.

