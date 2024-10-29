New Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.9 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.9 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $252 million in the period.

