Neurocrine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $129.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $622.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $604.1 million.

